Human Rights Watch Blames Brazil’s Prison Overcrowding on Country’s Anti-Drug Law
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Brazil’s prison overcrowding problem in its World Report ...
Defying Loggers, Brazil’s Amazon People Create Exemplary Green Communities
Established 18 years ago in a location that stretches over the municipalities of Santarém ...
Dozens Killed in Brazil’s Worst Prison Massacre in Two Decades
A prison riot has left at least 56 dead, with decapitated bodies thrown over ...
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows
As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 – formerly PEC 241 ...
To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration
São Paulo’s mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands ...
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?
Brazil’s public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impeached ...
Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President’s Ouster
Brazil’s President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspicion of ...
A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?
On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...
The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years
Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the ...
While Some Call Brazil’s 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering
Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity plan ...
Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned
At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most ...
Until Recently Brazil’s Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird
Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capital Brasilia, ...
There Stood Brazil’s Bibi Ferreira, 94, in Fabulous Form, on Broadway
On June 1, 1922, when Bibi Ferreira let out her first wail as the ...
Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop
We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. ...
