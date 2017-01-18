Angel of Death Josef Mengele’s Bones Help Medical Students in Brazil

Newsroom 2

Human Rights Watch Blames Brazil’s Prison Overcrowding on Country’s Anti-Drug Law

Alana Gandra 3

Defying Loggers, Brazil’s Amazon People Create Exemplary Green Communities

Mariana Tokarnia 0

Dozens Killed in Brazil’s Worst Prison Massacre in Two Decades

Newsroom 0
Brazilians protest in São Paulo against PEC 55 - Vladimir Platonow/ABr

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows

Jordy Garcia 2
Favela in São Paulo surrounded by high-rises - Wikimedia

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration

Simone Gatti 2
Students protest in Brazilian capital Brasília - Wilson Dias/ABr

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?

Renato Francisco dos Santos Paula 0
Protesters at Avenida Paulista in São Paulo city - Paulo Pinto/AGPT

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President’s Ouster

Newsroom 3
US president-elect Donald Trump

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?

B. Michael Rubin 3
Older people will suffer with the new budget amendment - Marcos Santos/USP Imagens

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years

Jordy Garcia 9
Trending Now
Top News

Angel of Death Josef Mengele’s Bones ...

Newsroom 0 comments 2 Shares

Human Rights Watch Blames Brazil’s Prison Overcrowding on Country’s Anti-Drug Law

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Brazil’s prison overcrowding problem in its World Report ...

Alana Gandra 0 comments 3 Shares

Defying Loggers, Brazil’s Amazon People Create Exemplary Green Communities

Established 18 years ago in a location that stretches over the municipalities of Santarém ...

Mariana Tokarnia 0 comments 0 Shares

Dozens Killed in Brazil’s Worst Prison Massacre in Two Decades

A prison riot has left at least 56 dead, with decapitated bodies thrown over ...

Newsroom 0 comments 0 Shares
Brazilians protest in São Paulo against PEC 55 - Vladimir Platonow/ABr

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows

As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 – formerly PEC 241 ...

Jordy Garcia 0 comments 2 Shares
Favela in São Paulo surrounded by high-rises - Wikimedia

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration

São Paulo’s mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands ...

Simone Gatti 0 comments 2 Shares
Students protest in Brazilian capital Brasília - Wilson Dias/ABr

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?

Brazil’s public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impeached ...

Renato Francisco dos Santos Paula 0 comments 0 Shares
Protesters at Avenida Paulista in São Paulo city - Paulo Pinto/AGPT

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President’s Ouster

Brazil’s President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspicion of ...

Newsroom 0 comments 3 Shares
US president-elect Donald Trump

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?

On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

B. Michael Rubin 0 comments 3 Shares
Older people will suffer with the new budget amendment - Marcos Santos/USP Imagens

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years

Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the ...

Jordy Garcia 0 comments 9 Shares

Search

TEXT LINKS

Brokers list for binary options

———-

Football Shirts

———-

Option Accounts

———-

Make money with binary options

———-

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn’t hard, all you need is our advices and help

———-

Cloud Desktop Providers

———-

Check dhgate.com for Brazilian Hair Extensions

———-

EssayDue.net – professional writing help

———-

Visit Ibuytermpapers.com to find expert academic writing tips

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Economy

São Paulo under a full moon - Paulo Pinto/Fotos Públicas

While Some Call Brazil’s 20-Year Freeze, Shock Therapy, Foreign Markets Are Cheering

Brazilian President Michel Temer is a step closer to cementing his long-term austerity plan ...

author_avatar
Newsroom
0 comments 1 Shares
Brazilian currency, the real - Marcos Santos/USP Imagens
IMF Is Bullish on Brazil Again
Newsroom 6
Brazil's House in session voting cap on public spending - Marcelo Camargo/ABr
Brazil House Approves Constitutional Amendment Limiting ...
Luciano Nascimento 2
Brazilian president, Michel Temer - Marcos Corrêa/PR
Brazil President Gets First Win in ...
Newsroom 1
Human Rights

An overcrowded prison in Brazil

Gang Fight in Brazil Prison Leaves 25 Dead: 7 Decapitated, 6 Burned

At least 25 Brazilian prisoners were killed – many of them in the most ...

author_avatar
Newsroom
0 comments 1 Shares
111 prisoners were massacred during a riot in Carandiru, in 1992
Outrage: 24 Years Later, Carandiru Prison ...
Newsroom 2
A Guarani Indian from Rio de Janeiro - Tânia Rêgo/ABr
900 Indians Have Been Killed in ...
Cristiane Sampaio 1
Brazilian Indians - Marcello Casal Jr/ABr
Brazilian Indians on an European Tour ...
Newsroom 1
Politics

Cunha board a plane on his way to a Curitiba prison - Wilson Dias/ABr

Until Recently Brazil’s Most Powerful Politician, Ex House Speaker Is Now a Jailbird

Impeached Deputy Eduardo Cunha was arrested this Wednesday, October 19, in Brazilian capital Brasilia, ...

author_avatar
Michèlle Canes
0 comments 1 Shares
Off-shore oil platforms
There’s Something About the State that ...
Emir Sader 1
PT activists march in defense of Lula
The Media and the Three Powers ...
Aline Piva and Frederick B. Mills 0
Lula meets youngsters in Rio Grande do Sul - Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula
Angola Affair: One More Nail on ...
Michèlle Canes 3
Music

Ethnic

Guarani-Kaiowá Indians protest in Brasília -José Cruz/ABr

Every Six Days, a Guarani Indian in Brazil Kills Himself. This Has to Stop

We need to talk about the mental health of the Guarani-Kaiowá people in Brazil. ...

author_avatar
Ellie May
0 comments 5 Shares
Brazil indigenous dance
Brazil indigenous dance

00:03:15

Top 10 Interesting Facts Ab...

00:09:44

Salvador Bahia Brazil

00:52:58

Diverse food and culture of...

00:03:41

2015 - Pre-Party - Boston B...

00:02:11

10 Tips on Brazilian Cultur...

00:03:54

Latest News

Angel of Death Josef Mengele’s Bones Help Medical Students in Brazil

The bones of Josef Mengele, the infamous German doctor who conducted experiments on prisoners ...

author_avatar
Newsroom
0 comments 2 Shares

Human Rights Watch Blames Brazil’s Prison Overcrowding on Country’s Anti-Drug Law

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Brazil’s prison overcrowding problem in its World Report ...

author_avatar
Alana Gandra
0 comments 3 Shares

Defying Loggers, Brazil’s Amazon People Create Exemplary Green Communities

Established 18 years ago in a location that stretches over the municipalities of Santarém ...

author_avatar
Mariana Tokarnia
0 comments 0 Shares

Dozens Killed in Brazil’s Worst Prison Massacre in Two Decades

A prison riot has left at least 56 dead, with decapitated bodies thrown over ...

author_avatar
Newsroom
0 comments 0 Shares
Brazilians protest in São Paulo against PEC 55 - Vladimir Platonow/ABr

Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 Years of Lean Cows

As of Tuesday, December 13, Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) 55 – formerly PEC 241 ...

author_avatar
Jordy Garcia
0 comments 2 Shares
Favela in São Paulo surrounded by high-rises - Wikimedia

To House Its Poorest, Brazil Must Go Beyond Home Ownership And Look Abroad For Inspiration

São Paulo’s mayor Fernando Haddad has a lot to finish up before he hands ...

author_avatar
Simone Gatti
0 comments 2 Shares
Students protest in Brazilian capital Brasília - Wilson Dias/ABr

No Food, No Water, No Sleep: Is Brazil Torturing Student Protesters?

Brazil’s public relations disaster has gone from bad to worse. In September, congress impeached ...

author_avatar
Renato Francisco dos Santos Paula
0 comments 0 Shares
Protesters at Avenida Paulista in São Paulo city - Paulo Pinto/AGPT

Brazilians Are Again in the Streets Calling for Another President’s Ouster

Brazil’s President Michel Temer promised he would step in should legislators under suspicion of ...

author_avatar
Newsroom
0 comments 3 Shares
US president-elect Donald Trump

A Look from Brazil: How Did Trump Happen?

On Wednesday morning, November 9, The New York Times headline in double-sized print read ...

author_avatar
B. Michael Rubin
0 comments 3 Shares
Older people will suffer with the new budget amendment - Marcos Santos/USP Imagens

The Temer Administration Wants to Put Brazil in a Straitjacket for 20 Years

Brazilian President Michel Temer has been trying to take drastic steps to address the ...

author_avatar
Jordy Garcia
0 comments 9 Shares

Brokers list for binary options

----------

Football Shirts

----------

Option Accounts

----------

Make money with binary options

----------

Only useful paper writing tips Doing homework assignments isn't hard, all you need is our advices and help

Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
Categories
US president-elect Donald Trump
A Look from Brazil: How Did ...
B. Michael Rubin 3
Brazilians protest in São Paulo against PEC 55 - Vladimir Platonow/ABr
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 ...
Jordy Garcia 2
Human Rights Watch Blames Brazil’s Prison ...
Alana Gandra 3
Students protest in Brazilian capital Brasília - Wilson Dias/ABr
No Food, No Water, No Sleep: ...
Renato Francisco dos Santos Paula 0
David Miranda, a friend of Snowden, has become a councilman in Rio
Snowden’s Brazilian Friend in Rio Wins ...
Newsroom 1
US president-elect Donald Trump
A Look from Brazil: How Did ...
B. Michael Rubin 3
Brazilians protest in São Paulo against PEC 55 - Vladimir Platonow/ABr
Brazil Sets Itself Up for 20 ...
Jordy Garcia 2
Defying Loggers, Brazil’s Amazon People Create ...
Mariana Tokarnia 0
Dozens Killed in Brazil’s Worst Prison ...
Newsroom 0
Human Rights Watch Blames Brazil’s Prison ...
Alana Gandra 3
Follow Us
For Your Advertisement
Advertisement
brazzil
Brazzil Magazine

Into Brazil since 1989